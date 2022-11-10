Jones recorded 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 overtime win over San Antonio.

Jones led all Memphis bench players in scoring while surpassing the double-digit in just 20 minutes. Jones has scored 10 or more points eight times this season, recording his first such since Nov. 4 against Charlotte.

