Jones ended Friday's 122-121 loss to the Lakers with 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and two assists over 20 minutes.

Jones played just 20 minutes in the loss, but he made the most of his time on the court with 20 points. The backup point guard got to that number with an impressive 4-for-6 shooting performance from deep and a 6-for-9 overall mark from the field. That was a considerable improvement over his previous three games, during which Jones averaged just 6.7 points on 26.9 percent shooting while going just 4-for-16 from three-point range.