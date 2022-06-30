Jones and the Grizzlies agreed Thursday to a two-year, $30 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jones has proven to be crucial as a backup to Ja Morant, and the two can share the court when needed. Last season, he saw 21.2 minutes per game and had a career year with 8.7 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds with shooting splits of 45/39/82. He should hold a similar role next season.