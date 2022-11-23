Jones isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Jones will move back to the bench as Ja Morant will return to the starting lineup after missing Sunday's game with an ankle injury. Jones will likely move back to his backup point guard role.
