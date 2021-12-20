Jones produced five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 105-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jones struggled to find any rhythm in the loss, turning in what was probably his worst performance since shifting into the starting lineup. With that being said, he did still manage to contribute in the categories for which you are holding him, so it wasn't all bad. He should be able to remain a 12-team option until Ja Morant is back on the court, at which point, he can be sent back to the waiver wire.