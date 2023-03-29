Jones (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Jones was handed a doubtful designation for Wednesday's game with soreness in his left foot and will end up watching the contest from the sidelines. With Desmond Bane (foot) and John Konchar (hip) also absent, Luke Kennard, David Roddy and Kennedy Chandler could each see upticks in playing time. Jones' next chance to play will come Friday in a rematch with the Clippers.