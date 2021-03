Jones had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT) and three assists in Sunday's loss to the Thunder.

It was another steady effort for Jones, who continues to hold down a consistent backup role to Ja Morant. Jones has played between 13 and 17 minutes in 11 of his last 13 appearances. Typically, Jones doesn't play quite enough to warrant fantasy attention, but he's a high-steals-per-minute player.