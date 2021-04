Jones tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal during Friday's win over Minnesota.

Jones finished in double figures offensively for the first time since March 14, as the Duke product also dished out at least five assists for the second time over the past three games. Jones has reached the 10-point mark 14 times this season after accomplishing the feat 19 total times last year with the Grizzlies.