Jones amassed 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four assists and one rebound in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 win over the Knicks.

Jones had been held to single digits in scoring in seven straight showings, and he is in the midst of his quietest month thus far this season. In fact, his minutes have dropped to just over 16 per game in January, and Jones is only a viable option in deeper leagues.