Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Scores 12 in Wednesday's win
Jones amassed 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four assists and one rebound in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 win over the Knicks.
Jones had been held to single digits in scoring in seven straight showings, and he is in the midst of his quietest month thus far this season. In fact, his minutes have dropped to just over 16 per game in January, and Jones is only a viable option in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Four assists in 14 minutes Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Matches season high in scoring•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Dishes out nine assists•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Starting in place of Morant•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Three steals in Saturday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Dishes out seven assists•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...