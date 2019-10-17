Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Scores 16 points in Wednesday's win
Jones totaled 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 win over the Thunder.
Jones started in place of Ja Morant (rest) and filled up the stat sheet. This shows what Jones is capable of in case Morant is forced to miss time at some point this season. If that were to happen, Jones would immediately be a quality add across all formats.
