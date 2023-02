Jones ended Saturday's 112-94 win over Denver with 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes.

Jones had a strong showing off the bench and scored in double digits for the first time since Jan. 29, clearing the 15-point plateau for the first time since Jan. 20 as well. Jones can deliver solid performances from time to time, but the fact that he plays backup to one of the best point guards in the league limits his fantasy upside considerably.