Jones posted eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal over 16 minutes in Friday's 109-95 win over the Pistons.

Jones had only recorded two points over the past three games, but he was slightly more effective Friday despite his limited shot volume against the Pistons. However, the 24-year-old was unable to generate much output in other areas during the victory. Jones has continued to see relatively consistent playing time since returning to a bench role, but he's struggled to gather much momentum in recent contests.