Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Scores in double figures again
Jones put up 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Sunday's victory over the Wizards.
That's Jones' sixth double-digit scoring effort in a row. He's played at a top 60 level in nine-category leagues over his previous five outings, posting 13.4 points, 4.4 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 62.5 percent from the field, and seeing only 20.1 minutes per game in that span. This level of production might be unsustainable - particulalry due to the serious jump in field-goal percentage, as he's shooting just 46.6 percent on the season. As long as Ja Morant and De'Anthony Melton are around, Jones might struiggle to be a consistent option, but he's worth a look while he's on this hot streak.
