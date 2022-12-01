Jones had 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jones had been held to single digits in the scoring column in his last three games leading up to Wednesday's clash, but he was able to break out of his slump by shooting efficiently from the field and from deep. He also secured a season-high six rebounds. It's also worth noting that Jones logged 30 minutes for the first time since Nov. 20 when he played 34 minutes in Brooklyn.