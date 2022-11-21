Jones racked up 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 loss to the Nets.

Jones shifted into the starting lineup as a result of an ankle injury to Ja Morant, doing just enough to keep managers happy. As we have seen in the past, Jones becomes a must-add player whenever Morant is sidelined. He should be a steady source of assists and steals, with a few points thrown in for good measure. Make sure he isn't somehow available in your league.