Jones scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt) to go with five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in a 108-94 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Sunday marked the first and only three-point makes of the season for the 24-year-old as Jones finally found the bottom of the net in a significant way in his third start. Jones hadn't scored more than nine points this season, scoring just six points in his last two games as he stepped into a starting role with Ja Morant going down last week. The guard has facilitated the Memphis offense in his starts with teammates Dillon Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Anderson taking on the bulk of scoring duties.