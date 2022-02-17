Jones will come off the bench Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.

Jones delivered 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, one rebound and one steal over 32 minutes while starting in place of Ja Morant (ankle) on Tuesday, but Morant will rejoin the lineup for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday. Jones will remain a piece of the rotation as the backup point guard but doesn't have much fantasy utility in that role.