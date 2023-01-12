Jones will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Jones was incredible over his past two games with Ja Morant (thigh) sidelined, logging 22.5 points and 6.0 assists and 3.5 steals across 34.5 minutes. However, with Morant back in action, Jones' playing time will certainly take a hit.
