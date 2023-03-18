Jones closed Friday's 126-120 overtime victory over San Antonio with 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 42 minutes.

The Grizzlies mounted the biggest comeback of the season against San Antonio, and Jones played a pivotal role in the win, notching a triple-double for the first time in 2022-23. Jones has thrived in a starting role with Ja Morant (suspension) sidelined, scoring in double digits in each of his seven outings with the first unit and averaging 16.9 points, 7.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds in that span. Jones should remain a strong play across all formats as long as Morant remains out.