Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Showing improved form
Jones posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes in Monday's 96-82 win over the Pistons.
Jones noticed a role reduction for a good portion of January while De'Anthony Melton seized a larger role as the Grizzlies' top guard off the bench, but the fifth-year player has stepped up his game over the past three contests. He's reached double figures in scoring in each of those games while tallying a combined 12 assists against two turnovers.
