Jones registered 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 121-105 loss to the Jazz.

Jones moved back to the bench with Ja Morant (illness) returning to the starting lineup, and he delivered another excellent outing in a role he's absolutely comfortable in. Despite being nothing more than a bench option when the Grizzlies are at full strength, the former Timberwolves guard has scored in double digits in all but one of his seven appearances and is averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest to date.