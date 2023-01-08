Jones is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Jones gets the nod at point guard with Ja Morant (thigh) out, as expected. This will be Jones' sixth start of the campaign, and he's flourished when given the chance, averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game in that role.
