Jones is starting Wednesday's game at Boston, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

The 24-year-old will receive first crack as Memphis' starting point guard with Ja Morant (ankle) sidelined for the next three-to-five weeks. Jones had nine points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes Monday and should continue to see heavy minutes until Morant returns to the lineup.