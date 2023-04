Jones will join the first unit for Game 2 against the Lakers on Wednesday, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

Jones will be inserted into the starting point guard spot with Ja Morant (hand) sidelined. In Memphis' Game 1 loss, Jones corralled nine points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes, but should see over 30 minutes of action Wednesday. In 22 regular-season starts, Jones averaged 16.4 points, 8.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 33.2 minutes.