Jones will start Saturday's game against the Jazz, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
With Ja Morant (illness) missing his first game of the season, Jones will start. In 23 starts last season, he averaged 12.7 points, 6.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes.
