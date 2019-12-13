Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Starting in place of Morant
Jones is starting at point guard Friday against Milwaukee, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Jones will draw another start Friday with Ja Morant (back) out of the mix. This marks his fifth start in the last eight games. Jones is averaging 7.3 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds in his last four starts.
