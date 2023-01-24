Jones is starting Monday's contest against the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

With Ja Morant (ankle) ruled out for Monday's contest, Jones will once again slide into his place in Memphis' starting lineup. Across Jones' seven starts this season, the 26-year-old is averaging 21.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.4 steals over 33.3 minutes per game.