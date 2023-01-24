Jones is starting Monday's contest against the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
With Ja Morant (ankle) ruled out for Monday's contest, Jones will once again slide into his place in Memphis' starting lineup. Across Jones' seven starts this season, the 26-year-old is averaging 21.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.4 steals over 33.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Red-hot from deep Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Shifts to second unit•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Dazzles again in place of Morant•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Thrives in starting unit Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Starting against Jazz•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Set to play against Charlotte•