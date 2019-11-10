Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Starting Saturday
Jones will start Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
With Ja Morant getting the day off for rest, Jones will make his first start of the year. In the three games that he's seen at least 24 minutes, Jones has averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals.
