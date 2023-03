Jones is starting Sunday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jones came off the bench in his last nine appearances, but his presence in Sunday's starting lineup isn't very surprising since Ja Morant is suspended for at least two games. Jones has averaged 18.8 points, 7.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 33.1 minutes per game over nine starts this year, and he'll likely continue to start as long as Morant is away from the team.