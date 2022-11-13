Jones will start Sunday's matchup against Washington in the absence of Ja Morant (ankle), Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Jones will draw his second start of the campaign with Morant sidelined. In his last start (Oct. 29 loss to Utah), Jones notched season highs in points (23), assists (10) and minutes (33).
