Jones will enter the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

Jones will draw the starting nod in place of Ja Morant (hip) who will be sidelined for the contest. In 21 starts this season, Jones has averaged 16.6 points, 8.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over 32.8 minutes. He should hold streaming appeal.