Jones produced 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven assists, two steals, and one rebound in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 loss to the Heat.

Jones played just one less minute than rookie starting point guard Ja Morant. Moreover, Jones finished with more points, dimes, and steals. It's possible Jones will push Morant for minutes, particularly on nights when the rookie is making mistakes. With that being said, unless the two end up sharing the court together for stretches, Jones may have his value capped to a certain extent.