Jones contributed 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 103-93 win over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.
Jones moved into the starting unit with Ja Morant (hand) sidelined, and as has been the case in other games, he delivered a solid performance on both ends of the court. Jones can operate as a starter and be a reliable fantasy asset, but his role ahead of Saturday's Game 3 will be directly tied to Morant's availability.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Starting Game 2 sans Morant•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Receives green light for Game 1•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Not playing Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Headed back to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Claims ninth double-double•