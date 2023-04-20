Jones contributed 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 103-93 win over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Jones moved into the starting unit with Ja Morant (hand) sidelined, and as has been the case in other games, he delivered a solid performance on both ends of the court. Jones can operate as a starter and be a reliable fantasy asset, but his role ahead of Saturday's Game 3 will be directly tied to Morant's availability.