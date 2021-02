Jones registered four points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), two assists and a steal in 14 minutes Monday against the Raptors.

Jones just wasn't feeling it from beyond the arc Monday night, missing five of his six attempts. He was able to dish out a few dimes, but he certainly didn't earn himself any compliments after how he played in the 128-113 loss. Despite a rough outing, Jones has finished in double figures in three of his last five contests.