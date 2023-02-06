Jones amassed nine points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 loss to the Raptors.

Jones got the start with Ja Morant (wrist) out, and he made the most of the opportunity by putting up a solid stat line -- he ended one point, two rebounds and three assists shy of recording a triple-double. Morant's injury is not expected to be serious, however, so Jones could return to his regular bench role when Memphis faces Chicago on Tuesday.