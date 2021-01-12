Jones registered 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 32 minutes in Monday's 101-91 win over the Cavaliers.

Jones has done an excellent job replacing Ja Morant (ankle) in the starting lineup, and he made his presence felt on both ends of the court once again. Jones' upside will decrease once Morant is ready to return, but he should be a decent alternative for production as long as he remains a starter. He has taken a leap forward in scoring as well, as he has topped the 10-point mark in three of his last five contests.