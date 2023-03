Jones logged 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and five steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 135-129 loss to the Clippers.

Jones submitted a stellar double-double, lessening the sting of Ja Morant's (suspension) absence. There's no clear timetable for Morant's return, so Jones should be considered a streaming starter for the coming week in all formats.