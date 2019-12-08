Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Three steals in Saturday's loss
Jones ended with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists, three steals and one rebound in 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-112 loss to the Jazz.
Jones made another start for the Grizzlies, turning in a well-rounded performance. The scoring is never going to be a strength for Jones, however, the seven assists and three steals were very nice indeed. De'Anthony Melton was in early foul trouble which afforded Jones a little extra run. The upside is capped for Jones but as long as he is starting, he is worth a look if you need steals and dimes.
