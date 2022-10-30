Jones had 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 124-123 loss to the Jazz.

Jones logged his first double-double of the season, stepping into the starting lineup for Ja Morant who was ruled out with an illness. As he usually does in situations such as this, Jones put up big numbers on both ends of the floor. The equation here is quite simple really. If and when Morant is unavailable, make sure Jones is on your roster. At all other times, he is more of a deeper league commodity.