Jones had 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, six assists and four steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 victory over Utah.

Jones replaced Ja Morant (thigh) in the starting lineup for Sunday's game, producing an elite two-way performance. As is typically the case when Morant is out, managers should have been quick to scoop Jones up off the waiver wire. While he is a backend guy on most nights, any time he moves into the starting lineup should see managers running to the wire.