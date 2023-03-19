Jones finished Saturday's 133-119 victory over Golden State with 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and 14 assists across 30 minutes.

Jones was outstanding as Memphis' lead point guard, tying his career-high mark with 14 assists without turning the ball over. He chipped in 13 points on a 6-for-11 mark from the field to notch his eighth double-double of the campaign. Fantasy managers who swooped up Jones upon the news of Ja Morant's suspension have been reaping the rewards for the past two weeks, but the good times may soon come to an end. Morant could return next week, which would result in Jones returning to a reserve role.