Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: To start Wednesday
Jones will start at point guard in Wednesday's preseason game against the Thunder, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Jones, who joined the Grizzlies in the offseason, will start Wednesday's preseason game in place of Ja Morant, who's resting. In Monday's 99-120 loss to the Hornets, Jones managed three points, three assists and a steal in 20 bench minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Heading to Memphis•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Signs offer sheet with Grizzlies•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Gets qualifying offer•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Dishes out 13 dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Solid production in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...