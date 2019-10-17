Jones will start at point guard in Wednesday's preseason game against the Thunder, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Jones, who joined the Grizzlies in the offseason, will start Wednesday's preseason game in place of Ja Morant, who's resting. In Monday's 99-120 loss to the Hornets, Jones managed three points, three assists and a steal in 20 bench minutes.

