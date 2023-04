Jones (left foot soreness) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City.

Jones is doubtful for Sunday's regular-season finale with a foot issue and could sit out considering the Grizzlies have nothing to play for. Considering Ja Morant (hand), Desmond Bane (knee) and Dillon Brooks (groin) are also doubtful, Jacob Gilyard, Luke Kennard, John Konchar and David Roddy could all see significant backcourt roles.