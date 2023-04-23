Jones will come off the bench in Game 3 against the Lakers on Saturday, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
As expected, Jones heads to his regular bench role with Ja Morant (hand) returning to the starting unit. Jones notched 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists during the Grizzlies' win in Game 2 of the series.
