Jones isn't starting Sunday's game against the Hawks, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Ja Morant will make his return to the starting lineup Sunday after coming off the bench in his first two games following time away from the team, pushing Jones to his usual reserve role. Across 53 bench appearances this season, Jones is averaging 8.0 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game.
