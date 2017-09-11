Grizzlies' Vince Hunter: Latches on with Grizzlies
Hunter signed a contract with the Grizzlies on Monday.
Hunter is familiar with the Memphis organization, as he's played for their Summer League team in each of the last two years. However, the former undrafted forward ultimately was unable to make the team last season and spent the 2016-17 campaign with Avtodor Saratov of Russia's VTB United League. He averaged 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks across 26.0 minutes in Russia. While terms of his latest deal with the Grizzlies haven't been released, it's likely just for training camp and he'll have an uphill battle to make the final roster.
