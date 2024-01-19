Williams finished Thursday's 118-103 loss to the Timberwolves with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 35 minutes.
Williams put forth a well-rounded performance while leading the Grizzlies in rebounds and steals to go along with a handful of assists and a double-digit point total. Williams has reached double figures in scoring in 10 games this season, adding at least five rebounds and five assists in two of those outings.
