Williams finished with 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Saturday's 102-96 victory over the Mavericks.

Williams continues to serve as the makeshift point guard in Memphis, recording his second straight double-double, albeit with points and rebounds. While his points will fluctuate from one game to the next, he should be a reliable source of assists and steals while also providing out-of-position rebounds. He's worth rostering in all fantasy formats.