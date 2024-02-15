Williams accumulated 12 points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 win over the Rockets.

The second-year wing has scored in double digits in 15 straight games for the shorthanded Grizzlies, taking full advantage of his opportunity. Over that stretch, Williams is averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 boards, 4.8 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.5 steals, and despite being an unheralded second-round pick in the 2022 Draft, he appears to be establishing himself as a key piece of Memphis' core.