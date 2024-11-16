Williams (lower leg) is available for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Williams went through Friday's shootaround and will be eligible to return in this contest. However, he's not expected to play a significant role coming off the bench, so his fantasy upside in most slates should be minimal.
